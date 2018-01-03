FIRST ALERT: Extreme Cold Thursday to Saturday

While individual days may not be setting records during this arctic outbreak,

the length of the cold snap is doing just that. And the coldest of the air

can be expected from Thursday through Saturday.

It is a slam dunk Toledo will match the record for most consecutive days

below 20 degrees. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring the streak to 12.

Highs Thursday will reach near 10 degrees with a little sunshine.

Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

*WIND CHILL ADVISORY* Wind chills Thursday morning near 15 below.

*WIND CHILL ADVISORY* Wind chills in the afternoon near 10 below.

Sunday will end the frigid streak as south winds lift temperatures.

Late Sunday and Sunday night will bring a chance of snow, snow/sleet mix.

Robert Shiels WTOL