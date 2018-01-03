Sexual harassment investigation at elementary school in Rossford involves students

An investigation is underway in Rossford after a 5th grade boy has been accused of touching girls inappropriately in his class and on the school bus.

One of the victim’s mother said she was frustrated and concerned for her daughter’s safety as she didn't feel the school's staff was doing enough to protect her daughter and the other female classmates at Eagle Point Elementary.

Rossford police said they launched an investigation at Eagle Point after a police report was filed.

The report claims that a 5th grade boy was grabbing at a fellow classmate’s breasts and private area on multiple occasions.

Police Chief Glen Goss said his officers provided the information they gathered on the case over to the Wood County Prosecutor's office. He adds that the case involves two female victims.

At this point, charges have not been filed against the boy. It is up to the prosecutor to decide what happens next.

Rossford schools Superintendent would not comment on this investigation or the alleged harassment at Eagle Point Elementary but did issue a statement:

"We do not comment on specific investigation with students, but we take all allegations we receive with the utmost importance. School officials conduct an investigation and have a close working relationship with the authorities. We can assure parents we strive to maintain a safe and secure environment for learning."

The victim's mother said she was disappointed with the way the school handled her daughter’s complaint and is calling it, “a boyfriend girlfriend thing.” She also said that the boy was moved to another classroom, but still is around her daughter at lunch and recess.

That’s when she decided that she had to get police involved.

WTOL 11 will keep you up to date as this story develops.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.