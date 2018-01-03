Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in west Toledo

A Marcos Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in west Toledo.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Fielding Avenue.

The Marcos driver said a man armed with a gun demanded both the money and the pizza.

There were no reported injuries.

The robber is still on the run.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.