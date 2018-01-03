Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Marcos Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in west Toledo.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Fielding Avenue. 

The Marcos driver said a man armed with a gun demanded both the money and the pizza.

There were no reported injuries.

The robber is still on the run.

