Findlay man dies in hospital after mid-December attack

Findlay police are cracking down on crime as they investigate a homicide that stems from an attack that happened on December 16.

Police said brothers, 53-year-old Gregory Hammer and 47-year-old Darryl Hammer were jumped outside the Walnut Saloon by multiple men in the early morning hours.

Darryl suffered from injuries to his face. He was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital were he was treated and released.

Police found Gregory unconscious on the ground with injuries to his head. He was also transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and then transferred to St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Gregory later died at the hospital on December 31.

Police say they have a person of interest in the case but no charges have been filed.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stopper at 419-425-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

