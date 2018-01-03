Off The Radar - Cold Way To Start 2018

The first episode of a brand new podcast from the First Alert Weather Team 'Off The Radar' has officially dropped.



Meteorologist Ryan Wichman, Chris Vickers and Ellyn Fritz host deep dives into the big weather topics each week. You can subscribe on your phone with the links below or listen right now on this page! This week it's all about the cold to start 2018. Just how historic has it been and what's ahead the rest of this winter?



Android: https://play.google.com/music/m/I5rqnm6van4v64hfhwx2pdhhde4?t=Off_The_Radar

IPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/off-the-radar/id1323048875?mt=2