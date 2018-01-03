Former Springfield RB announces transfer from Kentucky

(WTOL) - Former Springfield Blue Devil running back Bryant Koback has announced he will transfer from Kentucky after just one season. He did not play for the Wildcats this season.

Koback wants to be close to home, stating his mother’s health as the main reason. Throughout his life, he’s kept a very tight circle of family and friends. He spent three years in foster care and lived with five different family members.

He says being home is the most important thing for him at this point in his life.

“There’s no feeling like home,” Koback said. “I’m not one to trust right away. Comfort of family and friends is huge.”

Koback says he’s narrowed his choices to Toledo, Bowling Green, and Eastern Michigan which are all within 45 minutes of Holland, Ohio.

When Kentucky initially released Koback to transfer, he was told he was not allowed to transfer to any SEC school or any team on their future schedule. Toledo and Eastern Michigan are both on Kentucky’s schedule in 2019.

“I hope Coach Stoops will reconsider,” says Koback. “I really enjoyed my time at Kentucky and have nothing but good things to say about them. This is all about wanting to be home with my mom.”

After further discussion between Coach Mark Stoops and Koback, Stoops changed his mind and is allowing Koback to play for any team besides those that in the SEC.

