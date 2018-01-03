2 Toledo firefighters honored with memorial highway sign

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight. Be aware of slippery spots on roadways, sidewalks and driveways into Tuesday morning.More >>
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.More >>
A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.More >>
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Neighbors got a chance to ask Toledo's Police Chief questions Monday night. It was an opportunity to make their concerns known and get answers on what is next for the city in 2018.More >>
Toledo's new mayor has pledged to take a Tarta bus to and from work once a week during his term.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
Lucas County Commissioners have a big year ahead of them as they work to tackle a lot of issues and projects in the community.More >>
