Phone scam: Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office says to hang up

This re-occurring scam is a gift that keeps on taking, if you fall for it.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is once again warning you of a person calling your home and identifying themselves as a Lucas County Sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office says the caller will tell you that you missed federal court jury duty and that you must pay a fine of $500. The individual will then give you the option of sending the money via pre-paid cards from Walmart or Kroger. You will also be asked to provide personal information.

The number this person uses is 419-742-0350. The sheriff's office urges those who get a call from this number to not pick it up, and hang up right away if you answer a similar call.

The sheriff's office says they will never call you to collect a fine or bond for any crime.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.