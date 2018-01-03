Paris Hilton to wed former UT student

Paris Hilton is set to marry Ohio-native Chris Zylka after he proposed to her in Aspen, according to CNN.

Zylka was born in Warren, Ohio and attended Howland High School as well as the University of Toledo. His real name is Christopher Michael Settlemire.

You might recognize Zylka as Flash Thompson in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and HBO's "The Leftovers" series, which ran from 2014 to 2017.

He got his start on TV with a guest appearance on 90210 in 2008, and later appeared on Hannah Montana, Cougar Town and Zeke and Luther.

Zylka was also cast in a recurring role on Everybody Hates Chris and 10 Things I Hate About You as Joey Donner for 16 episodes, according to IMDb.

He also appeared in the films My Super Psycho Sweet 16 and My Super Psycho Sweet 16: Part 2.

Hilton announced the news on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:45am PST

CNN reports the ring is valued at $2 million.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.