Levis Commons to collect blankets, comforters for Family House

It is historically cold in our area, and the call to help those who have no shelter from the elements is greater than ever.

Levis Commons is answering that call by collecting comforters, sheets and pillow cases for those in need at Family House of Toledo.

Family House provides homes for more than 850 people in need throughout the year. The home is a transitional shelter with the goal of getting families on their feet and living on their own.

This means that a lot of families will take living essentials with them when they leave the home, including warm bedding.

The shelter has 115 beds that need bedding and comforters to keep residents warm in the sub-zero temperatures.

Levis Commons is collecting new and gently-used clean twin-size comforters, sheet and pillow cases on January 14.

Donations can be taken to Salvatore Capelli Spa, located on 4105 Chappel Drive, during all business hours that Sunday.

Salvatore Capelli is also offering a ten-percent discount on services when two comforters are donated.

