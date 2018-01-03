Enjoy half-off admission to the Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo wants to wipe away your winter blues with half-off admission to the Toledo Zoo.

The Zoo is offering coupons you can find online that are redeemable on visits within the same time period. Present your coupon at the gate, either printed or digital, from now until March 2 to receive this great deal.

The Zoo says the coupon does not apply to groups of 20 or more people.

What's better than half-priced admission? Free admission!

Lucas County residents can enjoy freed admission to the Zoo from February 17 to February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the Zoo's way of thanking residents for their continued levy support. Valid proof of residency is required.

On top of these great offers, the Zoo has lots of things going on to keep the family busy in the winter months. Check out what events the zoo has to offer on their website.

