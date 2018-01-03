How to avoid furnace problems, frozen pipes in frigid weather

It's no secret that our area is going through a historic cold snap.

Because of this, many furnaces are going out and pipes are freezing. This can make for a pretty miserable time in your home.

So what can you do to avoid these problems?

Experts say about 70-percent of breakdowns when the temperatures drop could have been avoided by simple preventative maintenance.

Experts say you should check the filter in your furnace at least once a month. If the filter needs changed, they say it's a job most people can handle on their own.

However, any other issues should be handled by an expert.

"You want to maintain your furnace so you can be comfortable in your house, and you want to make sure you're doing the best you can to prevent the pipes from freezing, because it can happen," said Chuck Westenbarger of Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning.

When it comes to preventing frozen pipes, experts say the best option is the slow drip process, as water can't freeze if it's flowing.

Installing insulation on the pipes, in crawl spaces and in basements also help ensure your house stays warm in the frigid temperatures.

