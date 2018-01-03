Trainer Tip 3: New Year's Resolutions

It's 2018, and no doubt some of you have made resolutions for the year ahead.

If those resolutions include exercise, this workout might be able to help you.

Super Fitness Weight Loss trainer Heather Curtis has an ab workout that will get the ball rolling towards your goal.

Curtis says to do three sets of 10 abdominal exercises three times a week, using a stability ball to do crunches and concentrate on your upper ab region.

Another tip to keep you on track is to write down the number of how much weight you want to lose, so you have a goal to shoot for.

