Officers seize 70 pounds of marijuana on Turnpike

(WTOL) - Police seized several pounds of marijuana from a vehicle after making a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike New Year's Eve.

Police stopped a rented Ford Expedition for speeding on Interstate 80.

Police say the driver exhibited criminal indicators and K9 officer Pharaoh was called to the scene.

Officer Pharaoh alerted police to search the vehicle with probable cause and uncovered 70 pounds of marijuana.

