Buy liquor brands at discounted prices before they leave Ohio for good

(WTOL) - We've got some good news, and we've got some bad news.

The good news is, you'll be able to buy dozens of brands of liquor for 25 to 40-percent off in Ohio starting now.

The discounts are part of the Ohio Division of Liquor Control's Last Call Campaign, according to the Columbus News Business Journal.

This means that once these discounted brand are sold out, they're gone for good in Ohio. And that's the bad news.

The campaign aims to get rid of the brands that aren't selling well to give space to new products and better-selling brands, according to the Business Journal.

The Business Journal reports the delisting involves both brands and sizes. So some brands will remain on the shelves, but certain sizes of it won't be available.

Check out the full of list of brands you'll have to say goodbye to, and how much money you'll save buying them for the last time.

