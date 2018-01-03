OSHP investigating one-vehicle deadly crash

A deadly crash claimed the life of one person just two miles outside of Edgerton Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on County Road D.50 west of County Road 7 in St. Joseph Township around 3:30 p.m.

Police say 39-year-old Christopher Jinkins of Bryan was driving a Chevy Trailblazer eastbound on County Road D.50 when he traveled off the road and hit a tree.

Jinkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The OSHP encourages drivers and their passengers to always wear their seatlbelts, never drive distracted or impaired and reduce speeds when driving during inclement weather.

