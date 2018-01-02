Caring for patients with Alzheimer's and Dementia

When someone you care about is diagnosed with dementia or any neuro-cognitive disorder, it can be life changing for families.

In the last week, two loved ones, each with Dementia, have gone missing from our area. Both circumstances resulted in devastating outcomes.

Jamie Flunder's body was found in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday, after he strayed from his East Toledo home Sunday.

Last week, James Millns, escaped his memory care facility and his body was found a few days later.

Now, families of dementia patients are asking have one big question on their minds: What can we do to make sure our loved ones are safe?

"There are lots of suggestions out there, people follow all of them and sometimes things like this still happen and I think what is really important as a community is you know we need to pull together and do what we can to support caregivers," said Salli Bollin, the executive director for MemoryLane Care Services.

MemoryLane Care Services, formerly Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Services offers an adult day center, engaging with patients during the week, and allowing some caregivers to continue working.

"It gives them a break that respite then helps to help the family members cope with their caregiving, it has been show to decrease depression in caregivers and caregiver burden," said Bollin.

The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Care can be expensive for those with memory disorders. Some facilities charge thousands a month when patients live there.

MemoryLane asks families to pay what they can, with the max being $55 a day.

But, how do you know if this is better for your loved one than living in a full time facility?

"It depends really on what the families needs are as well as the individual's needs to who has the dementia too so both programs or all of the programs are really important and relevant, but maybe at just different points and times during the care giving journey," said Bollin.

Bollin said the biggest thing is making sure caregivers know they're not alone.

