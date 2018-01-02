Tiffin opens warming center through Sunday

In Tiffin, a transitional living house is serving as a warming center during this dangerously cold stretch of weather. They’re making sure anyone in need has a place to stay through Sunday.

Jenny Lund is the house manager at Morrison House at 107 West Perry Street. She said when the Tiffin Police Department asked her to be the local warming center, she didn't hesitate.

"We have a homeless population in Tiffin and we need to take care of them," Lund said.

Morrison House is a non-profit where people can stay while they get back on their feet. Many of the people who stay between one and six months, are recovering from addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Joshua Barth is one of them. He came the Morrison House to be with his extended family, after his wife left him, and he lost the ability to see his children.

"I lost my job. Alcohol became everything to me," Barth explained.

Barth was connected with Morrison House through his addiction recovery counselor after he lost his job.

"So I reached out to my counselor and said 'what are my options how can you help me?' And she reached out to Jenny and Jenny said 'sure, send him on over here,'" said Barth.

He said the place to stay has helped him learn to take care of his own bills, and piece his life back together.

"I came over here and within a week I'd already had a job," he said.

Through this cold snap, anyone can stay here, but anyone who stays longer at Morrison house is required to pull their weight, following a daily program with household chores and cooking.

And they have to have a goal.

"My biggest goal probably for me is I want to show my family out there that I can get out of this rut," said Richard Perry, who’s staying sober from alcohol and getting treatment while he lives there.

Jenny recalled a mother she recently helped.

"I actually picked her up from jail, she got into my car. I said so,' what are we going to do?' She said 'I'm getting a job, I'm getting my kids back and I'm getting a place of my own,'” Jenny said, smiling.

“She did it. She did it! "

And now this "Family" of sorts is opening its doors to everyone who needs a warm place to stay.

While the community continues to give what they have to help keep it going. Bringing over donations of blankets, towels and other items they need. More information about the donations can be found here.

