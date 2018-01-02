Chessie railroad bridge to be demolished

According to ODOT, an old Chessie railroad bridge will be demolished at some point in 2018.

The bridge was once part of the Toledo Terminal rail line around Toledo and the suburbs.

It was the only railroad beltway in the U.S. forming a complete loop.

This comes as part of an agreement on a historic preservation plan that requires a bridge be documented and if possible reused after its dismantling

A commemorative plaque and display about the bridge will be placed nearby.

