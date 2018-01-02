State says Ohio online charter schools could owe millions - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

State says Ohio online charter schools could owe millions

Next month, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments about online charter schools.

It's about the state's efforts to recoup $60 million.

The Electronic Classroom for Tomorrow is challenging how officials tally student logins to determine that the virtual school was overpaid for the 2015-2016 school year.

The state says ECOT did not sufficiently document student participation to justify its funding and could owe millions more from last school year.

