State says Ohio online charter schools could owe millions

Next month, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments about online charter schools.

It's about the state's efforts to recoup $60 million.

The Electronic Classroom for Tomorrow is challenging how officials tally student logins to determine that the virtual school was overpaid for the 2015-2016 school year.

The state says ECOT did not sufficiently document student participation to justify its funding and could owe millions more from last school year.

