TPD searching for missing Toledo woman

Toledo police are asking the public's help to locate a missing Toledo woman.

Sharon Ward was last seen on December 30. Police did not specify why she might have left, but says she has possible medical and emotional issues.

She is 5'0'', weights 100 lbs and has blonde hair and green eyes. She lives in west Toledo.

If you have seen her, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.