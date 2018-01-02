TPD opens death investigation after discovery of missing woman's body

Toledo police opened a death investigation Thursday after a maintenance worker at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center found the body of a missing woman.

According to Toledo police, officers responded to a person down call in the parking lot of the hospital. One of the hospital's maintenance workers noticed a shoe in the bushes near the parking garage.

The worker then found the body of Sharon Ward, who had been missing since December 30, lying near the building.

"A maintenance worker at St. Vincent's Hospital noticed something unusual, a shoe near a bush on the campus of St. Vincent's and notified their security," Sgt. Kevan Toney of TPD said. "And their security discovered the body of a female and notified Toledo Police."

Police say Ward either fell or jumped from the sixth floor of the parking garage.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office now has possession of the body.

The original missing adult alert released by Toledo police said Ward had possible medical and emotional issues.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.