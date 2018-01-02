Body of missing Toledo man found at a Monroe Public Schools' transportation garage

Toledo police confirmed a body discovered at a Monroe Public Schools' transportation garage on Albain Road was that of a missing Toledo man.

The body of James Flunder was found near the garage, not far from where his car was discovered on Monday.

Update: Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office has confirmed with #toledopolice that MISSING PERSON James Flunder has been found deceased in their jurisdiction. Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating Mr. Flunder's death this time. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 2, 2018

Flunder, who was suffering from dementia, had been missing since Sunday.

Earlier, Ohio authorities canceled the missing adult alert for Flunder.

Toledo police say the Monroe County Sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Flunder's death.

Family and friends of Flunder can pay their respects at the House of Day on Nebraska Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. A repass at Calvary Church on Collingwood Boulevard will follow.

