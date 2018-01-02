Body of missing Toledo man found at a Monroe Public Schools' tra - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body of missing Toledo man found at a Monroe Public Schools' transportation garage

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

Toledo police confirmed a body discovered at a Monroe Public Schools' transportation garage on Albain Road was that of a missing Toledo man.

The body of James Flunder was found near the garage, not far from where his car was discovered on Monday.

Flunder, who was suffering from dementia, had been missing since Sunday.

Earlier, Ohio authorities canceled the missing adult alert for Flunder.

Toledo police say the Monroe County Sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Flunder's death.

Family and friends of Flunder can pay their respects at the House of Day on Nebraska Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. A repass at Calvary Church on Collingwood Boulevard will follow. 

