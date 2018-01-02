Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub

Eric Mathis (Source: TPD) Eric Mathis (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is behind bars after an 11-month-old was found dead in his care.

Police arrested 30-year-old Eric Mathis after the infant was found face down in a bathtub and unresponsive at a home in Liberty Mobile Home Park.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the infant's body Wednesday. New evidence from the autopsy has brought a murder charge against Mathis. 

Mathis is still behind bars at the Lucas County Jail. He has had a previous record of assault, drugs and resisting arrest.

He will appear in municipal court on January 9 to receive an attorney.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

