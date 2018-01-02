Police say while they were arresting him, Myers kicked an officer in the groin.

Police say while they were arresting him, Myers kicked an officer in the groin.

Arsonists beware! If you set a fire, they will look for you, they will find you, and they will arrest you!

Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub

A man is behind bars after an 11-month-old was found dead in his care.

Police arrested 30-year-old Eric Mathis after the infant was found face down in a bathtub and unresponsive at a home in Liberty Mobile Home Park.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the infant's body Wednesday. New evidence from the autopsy has brought a murder charge against Mathis.

Mathis is still behind bars at the Lucas County Jail. He has had a previous record of assault, drugs and resisting arrest.

He will appear in municipal court on January 9 to receive an attorney.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

