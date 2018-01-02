Man arrested after infant found face down in bathtub - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after infant found face down in bathtub

Eric Mathis (Source: TPD) Eric Mathis (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is behind bars after an 11-month-old was found dead in his care.

Police arrested 30-year-old Eric Mathis after the infant was found face down in a bathtub and unresponsive at a home in Liberty Mobile Home Park.

Mathis was the child's caretaker and left the child in the tub unsupervised, according to court documents.

Mathis has a previous record of assault, drugs and resisting arrest.

The Lucas County Coroner's office plans to perform an autopsy on the baby on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly