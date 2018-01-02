Frigid January cold, more snow ahead

Be prepared, some of the coldest weather in years is here -- and expected it will stick putting us in the deep freeze for quite some time. Lows this morning tumbled below zero, and more of this is expected to continue.

Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills continue today and into tonight. School delays and cancellations possible on Wednesday with wind chills in the critical -10 to -20 degree range.

Several even colder days and nights are ahead. Low temperatures below zero degrees most of this week, possibly 10 below zero or colder Saturday morning. Highs will be in the single digits for Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday. These will be some of the coldest daytime highs in nearly three years!

The potential for a winter storm and accumulating snow is increasing over the weekend. We are looking closely at Sunday and Monday for our next storm system.

~Meteorologist Chris Vickers

