Man tased, arrested after running naked through motel parking lot

A Toledo man is in custody after making a scene in a motel parking lot on New Year's Day.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Bel-Air Motel around 10 a.m.

A motel clerk and guest called police to report that a man was "acting high" and running around the motel's parking lot.

Police arrived to the scene and called for assistance after the man, named Tyrone Love, was being difficult with the officers.

Police eventually had to use a taser on Love to get him under control.

Police say Love was taken to UTMC after officers finally got him handcuffed.

Doctors said Love was under the influence of some type of drug during the incident.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct. Police say criminal charges will be filed by warrant.

