Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz sworn into office

Wade Kapszukiewicz was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as the 64th mayor in Toledo history.

Judge Michelle Wagner swore Mayor Kapszukiewicz in shortly before 5 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.

"I am tremendously excited and proud to be sworn in as our next mayor. But my team and I are more excited to get to work for our fellow citizens and neighbors," said Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz's wife and children were be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Kapszukiewicz officially takes office on January 3 at 8 a.m.

