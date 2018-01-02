Boat rental shop on fire in Napoleon

This stretch of cold weather started on Christmas Day and will reach its coldest toward the end of this week. While records are not being set for each individual day, the length of this cold snap is fatiguing. Low temperatures will be subzero each day from January 1 through January 6. The coldest lows will happen on Friday morning and Saturday morning, as cold as 10 to 15 degrees below zero. ALERT DAYS for Wednesday through Saturday are in place for the brutal cold and at ...

