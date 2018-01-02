Boat rental shop on fire in Napoleon - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boat rental shop on fire in Napoleon

(Source: Suzie Q's Facebook) (Source: Suzie Q's Facebook)

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Napoleon Tuesday morning. 

The fire occurred at Suzie Q's around 6 a.m.

Suzie Q's, located on 523 Riverview Avenue, is a canoe and kayak rental shop.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

We'll keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly