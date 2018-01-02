Cold temperatures turn water main break to ice - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cold temperatures turn water main break to ice

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A water main break in south Toledo turned into ice in the cold Tuesday morning temperatures. 

The break occurred on Airport Highway between Fearing and Western around 5 a.m. 

The below-freezing temperatures turned the water into ice, causing crews to use salt in order to break the ice.

.It is unclear what caused the main to break.

