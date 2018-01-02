Findlay family displaced by fire

A family of five is now without a home after a fire in Findlay Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at their home on Cherry Lane around midnight.

Officials say cold weather proved to be a challenge in putting out the fire.

The family of two adults and three kids all safely made it out of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. They say it's extremely important for homes to have smoke detectors and a fire evacuation plan.

Investigators will return to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.