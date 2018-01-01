High profile court cases coming to a close in 2018

This year will mark the conclusion to several high profile court cases in the area.

These are cases are familiar with people in the area and have released new details just after the crimes were committed and throughout all the pretrial hearings.

This year, one case is expected to to go to trial or end in a plea deal in Federal Court, another in Fulton County and several in Lucas County.

It began as a missing person case when 20-year-old Sierah Joughin never made it home from a bike ride with her boyfriend in July of 2016.

Her body was found days later and now James Worley is just months away from his trial date.

Last month the State offered Worley a plea deal which took the death penalty off the table. This was done in hopes of resolving this case before a lengthy and costly trial.

February is when Worley makes his decision on if he will accept the deal. If he doesn't, his trial will begin in march and could last over a month.

--

Over in Federal Court, three local pastors and a former County Employee will continue to work their way towards a resolution.

In March of 2017, Cordell Jenkins and Anthony Haynes were charged with their involvement in sex trafficking. The victims; teen girls.

A third pastor, Kenneth Butler, was added to the case in the fall. And just last month Jenkin's wife, former Lucas County Administrator, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, was also indicted by a federal grand jury for lying to investigators.

A status hearing for the defendants is scheduled for next week and a trial date could be discussed at that hearing.

--

Over at Lucas County, one man accused of shooting and injuring a TPD detective will face a judge and three men involved in shooting at police officers last year are also expected to go to trial in 2018.

And a former police officer, accused of having sex with a teen girl back in 2016, will go to trial or accept a plea offer with in the first few months of the new year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.