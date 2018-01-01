Mercy St. Vincent's welcomes first baby of 2018 in Toledo

A new year and a new family member for one local family.

Little Eva Perryman is the first baby of 2018 in Toledo. She was born at 12:15 a.m. at Mercy Saint Vincent's Hospital.

Eva is mom's second baby. She was originally due on the January 13, so she came a little earlier that expected.

"I didn't think she was going to come. I thought she was going to come in December because my birthday is on December 8th and then my other daughter, her birthday is on December the 15th, but she wanted to come January first," said Erica Allen, Eva's mother.

Eva has a four-year-old sister at home who is eager to meet her. Both mom and baby are doing great tonight.

Congratulations from us here at WTOL 11!

