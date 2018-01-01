FIRST ALERT: Frigid Cold!

Many people are feeling fatigue from the cold already as we start the new year.

This first week of 2018 though will bring the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs Thursday and Friday may be in the single digits, lows near 10 below.

Frigid cold is expected tonight and tomorrow. Add a strong breeze and

you end with a WIND CHILL ADVISORY. It will be cold enough,

though you can expect colder air by late in the week.

Good thing the kids will not be standing out at the bus stop Tuesday morning.

Wind chill readings will range from 10 below to 20 below zero!

Some sunshine will help warm you up a bit during the daylight hours.

The FIRST ALERT 7-day includes lows reaching near 10 below zero!

There will also be a chance of a snowstorm on the weekend. The

extended forecast is interesting and if you have travel plans on the

weekend you should follow our forecasts closely this week.

Robert Shiels WTOL