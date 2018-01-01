Money Talks News: Best and worst things to buy in January

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores.

First on the January bargain list? Equipment to help you keep your New Year's resolutions. Look for stationary bikes, treadmills and elliptical trainers.

According to Deal News, you'll find markdowns as high as 90 percent. But before you buy this stuff, make sure sure you're committed to using it.

Another good buy: Winter clothing. Warm winter weather means big winter apparel inventories and low prices. Sales can mean discounts of up to 70 percent on coats and winter accessories.

Then there's TVs. The Consumer Electronics Show is this month, when new products are introduced. And when those new models hit the showrooms, look for major discounts on last-generation.

And the single best deal in January? Free national parks.

January 15th, Martin Luther King day, you can get into any one of hundreds of our national parks without paying a penny. So there's some of your best January deals.

Now what about duds? What should you be avoiding this month?

While furniture buys do abound in January, hold off on mattresses. Best month for those? April.

Like every month, January has its shopping deals and its duds. But the best place you can find deals every day is at the Money Talks News website. All you have to do is do a search for "Deals."

