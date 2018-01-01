Add your live Christmas tree to the Burning Snowman festival

Anyone with a live Christmas tree that still needs it taken care of, can add to the fun of a new tradition in Port Clinton.

The 4th annual Burning Snowman festival happens on February 24.

But before the event begins, organizers need to collect as many live trees as they can to fill the 30 foot snowman to ignite.

Anyone interested in donating to the event can drop their trees off at Catawba Island Brewing Company at anytime.

