Add your live Christmas tree to the Burning Snowman festival

Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.More >>
A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.More >>
West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.More >>
West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo police made a major bust on New Year’s Eve after responding to gunfire in central Toledo.More >>
Toledo police made a major bust on New Year’s Eve after responding to gunfire in central Toledo.More >>
It is unclear who the body is at this time, but the location is not far from where missing Toledo man James Flunder's car was found on Monday.More >>
It is unclear who the body is at this time, but the location is not far from where missing Toledo man James Flunder's car was found on Monday.More >>
The bridge was once part of the Toledo Terminal rail line around Toledo and the suburbs. It was the only railroad beltway in the U.S. forming a complete loop.More >>
The bridge was once part of the Toledo Terminal rail line around Toledo and the suburbs. It was the only railroad beltway in the U.S. forming a complete loop.More >>