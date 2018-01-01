Two men arrested after shooting into the air in west Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two men arrested after shooting into the air in west Toledo

Two men will face a judge Tuesday morning after Toledo police said they fire guns into the air on New Year's Eve in west Toledo.

TPD said Arnold Harris and Jovan Manny-Palin were drinking before firing a handgun and rifle into the air at the Steeplechase Apartments after midnight.

Both men have been released from jail.

