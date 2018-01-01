Body found at Fort Miamis Metropark - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Body found at Fort Miamis Metropark

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee police confirmed a body was found at Fort Miamis Metropark in Maumee Monday morning.

According to Lucas County coroner Dr. James Patrick on the 41-year-old victim appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy has not been completed and may not be done until Wednesday.

Stay with WTOL on air and online for more on the breaking story.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly