Body found at Fort Miamis Metropark

Maumee police confirmed a body was found at Fort Miamis Metropark in Maumee Monday morning.

Maumee Police in the scene at Fort Miamis Park, where a call of a body found came in around 11am. pic.twitter.com/SJL0EVTRTr — Jon Monk (@JonWTOL) January 1, 2018

According to Lucas County coroner Dr. James Patrick on the 41-year-old victim appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy has not been completed and may not be done until Wednesday.

