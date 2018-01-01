Racing for Recovery van recovered

A van stolen from Racing for Recovery has been found. On top of that, the organization is offering help to the person who stole it.

Those at Racing for Recovery were asking for the public's help in locating their stolen van.

On their Facebook page, the organization said its van was stolen from the parking lot after their New Year's Eve party around 1:15 a.m.

Racing for Recovery uses the van to get people in need of help to and from the facility.

The van was found and Sylvania police made an arrest. Instead of pressing charges, Todd Crandell of Racing for Recovery is offering free drug treatment for the individual.

