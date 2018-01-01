Car crashes into apartment building

Crews were at the scene of a car into apartment building early Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the Airport Manor apartments around 4:30 a.m.

Crews say the car crashed through someone's apartment.

Someone was brought out of the apartment building on a stretcher.

It is unclear what injuries were sustained.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.