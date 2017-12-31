Authorities cancel missing adult alert for James Flunder

A 67-year-old man is missing from a home on Richford in east Toledo as of 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police initially issued a missing adult alert Sunday, but canceled the alert on Tuesday. They did not specify why.

James Lee Flunder’s ex-wife said she woke up to hear the front door of the home open and close. When she got up to investigate, Flunder was missing along with her car.

Police later found his vehicle, a 2015 maroon Hyundai Elantra, but have not located Flunder.

Police said they recovered the man's vehicle in a driveway of an unfinished residential lot near the intersection of Tanager and Skylark Streets in Monroe, Michigan.

Police said the vehicle was found and the keys were missing. The car was then towed back to Flunder’s residence in East Toledo. Toledo Police opened the car Monday night, but found nothing out of the ordinary.

"I don't want to burn bread on it, just something is not right about it,” said Larry Lanting, the step-son of Flunder.

Police said the area was searched and there was no evidence to suggest the scene was anything more than an abandoned vehicle.

Only one set of footprints were found from the car, but they stop at Dixie Highway where the snow was removed from the road. The K9 unit was unable to pick up any scent.

His family thinks he possibly left confused, heading in the direction of his childhood home.



The family thinks, if Jamie is still wandering around, he's trying to get warm.



"At this point we are just looking, keep looking. We ask that neighbors go outside, check your barns, check your garages, especially if they were unlocked, look for anything that looks like it might have been broken in to,” said Sandra Coulter, a family friend helping in the search.

“My thing is, I know he's 67-years-old, you know, this weather is not even cut for dogs and cats,” said Lanting.

Flunder has dementia and gets confused, has had numerous strokes and takes pills for diabetes. He does not have his medication with him, and his loved ones warn, he may be disoriented and have slurred speech.

"If he's approached anybody, you might have thought he was drunk. But he's not, he doesn't drink, so his speech will be very slurred and he might be very difficult to understand,” said Coulter.

Flunder is described as black, 5’9”, 175 lbs and wearing a black leather coat, tan pants and a black golf hat.

Police have contacted hospitals in the area but he has not been found.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for Flunder. If you know see him or have any other information, call 911 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

