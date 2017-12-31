Family is safe after house is destroyed in fire

This is a very cold pattern but not one that often produces heavy snow locally.More >>
This is a very cold pattern but not one that often produces heavy snow locally.More >>
Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.More >>
A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.More >>
West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.More >>
West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Many people are feeling fatigue from the cold already as we start the new year. This first week of 2018 though will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Highs Thursday and Friday may be in the single digits, lows near 10 below. Frigid cold is expected tonight and tomorrow. Add a strong breeze and you end with a WIND CHILL ADVISORY. It will be cold enough, though you can expect colder air by late in the week. Good thing the kids will not be standing out at the ...More >>
Many people are feeling fatigue from the cold already as we start the new year. This first week of 2018 though will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Highs Thursday and Friday may be in the single digits, lows near 10 below. Frigid cold is expected tonight and tomorrow. Add a strong breeze and you end with a WIND CHILL ADVISORY. It will be cold enough, though you can expect colder air by late in the week. Good thing the kids will not be standing out at the ...More >>
James Lee Flunder’s ex-wife says she woke up to hear the front door of the home open and close and when she got up to investigate he was missing along with her car.More >>
James Lee Flunder’s ex-wife says she woke up to hear the front door of the home open and close and when she got up to investigate he was missing along with her car.More >>
Racing for Recovery’s van was stolen just after midnight on New Year’s Day. But instead of pressing charges against the thief, the President of the non-profit wants to offer the suspect free services.More >>
Racing for Recovery’s van was stolen just after midnight on New Year’s Day. But instead of pressing charges against the thief, the President of the non-profit wants to offer the suspect free services.More >>
Though some schools are still on winter break, there were some in the area that were looking to head back Tuesday morning.More >>
Though some schools are still on winter break, there were some in the area that were looking to head back Tuesday morning.More >>
Toledo police confirmed a body has been found at Fort Miamis Metropark in Maumee.More >>
Toledo police confirmed a body has been found at Fort Miamis Metropark in Maumee.More >>