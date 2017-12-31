Family is safe after house is destroyed in fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Family is safe after house is destroyed in fire

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The New Year is getting off to a rough start for a Sylvania Township family of three.

The family made it out safely after their home went up in flames on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo and Sylvania fire crews battled the house fire on Indian Trail Lane but the house was destroyed.

The call for help came in before just before 2 p.m.

Crews say the family heard a banging sound and then noticed smoke coming out of the garage.

The cause is yet to be determined. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The house is a total loss. 

