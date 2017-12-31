The Morrison House opens 24-hour warming station in Tiffin

The Morrison House in Tiffin opened a 24-hour warming station on Tuesday.

The Morrison House took over for the warming station that was at the Tiffin Police Department.

The police department turned its training room into a warming station from December 31 until Tuesday. It's warming station ran from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., with hot beverages and snacks available.

The Morrison House warming station will be open 24 hours a day until January 7. The house will not take sex offenders or people with a past of domestic violence.

The Morrison House manager said they will perform background checks.

Those who need a warm place to eat and sleep should call 419-651-8007 for help.

They have to do background checks.

