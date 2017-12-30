First Alert Day: Brutally Cold New Year's Eve!

We're ending 2017 with an arctic bang! As skies remain clear into your New Year's Eve, temperatures will quickly take a nose dive as the sun goes down.

If you have plans downtown, at a friends home or anywhere in between, bundle up if you are planning to spend any time outdoors. By 10 PM temperatures will already be below ZERO!







2018 isn't looking much better when it comes this arctic grip. As you wake up on New Year's Day, temperatures will be near -5º.





