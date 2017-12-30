Happy Noon Year! Kids look forward to their own new year celebration

For the little ones who want to celebrate the beginning of the new year like grownups do, the Toledo Zoo is once again holding Noon Year’s Eve.

Well, the celebration won’t be exactly like the more traditional grownup New Year’s celebration but it will be pretty close.

The family friendly celebration will include a ball rising at noon followed by a cascade of biodegradable confetti, an apple juice toast and singing of “Auld Lang Syne”.

Other Noon Year’s Eve related events include making conservation reZOOlutions, crafts, an ice carving demonstration, animal feeds/enrichment and the ice slide and bumper cars.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.

Daytime admission rates apply.

Happy Noon Year!

