10,000 bouncy balls help kids ring in New Year at Imagination Station

Thousands of bouncy balls descend onto floor of Imagination Station (Source: WTOL)

It was the eve of New Year’s Eve Saturday at Imagination Station in downtown Toledo where they celebrated by d ropping 10,000 bouncy balls.

At the stroke of 2:18 p.m. the balls fell from the ceiling of the building into the lower atrium.

Kids were kept at a safe distance although a few did bounce into the big crowd.

“Never let your head get hit with a bouncy ball. They’re really hard,” advised Kylie Hendry.

These are the same bouncy balls you buy out of a gumball machine.

Believe it or not there’s a lot of science to learn from them.

You can talk about physics and how the balls form or even how they react when coming in contact with different surfaces.

“It was really cool. When they d ropped them they jumped thirty feet. Kept bouncing because they are spongy,” said Saadhana Karthit.

It was definitely a one of a kind party.

But there were some who just came for the fun and to go home with a few bouncy balls.

“It’s awesome because I've never seen so many bouncy balls in my entire life,” said Phoebe Liepaerd.

It’s also hoped the event will inspire kids to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.















