Wauseon fire dog who went missing Saturday morning has been found

The Wauseon police and fire departments reported Saturday on Facebook their fire dog Blaze, who had been missing since Saturday morning, has been found.

Blaze had last been seen at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Elm Street and Fulton Street.

They also asked the public to try and catch the dog if they could. The department says Blaze is friendly.

