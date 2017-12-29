Downtown Toledo bar planning New Year celebrations to ring in 2018

New Year’s Eve and 2018 are quickly approaching. Many around the Toledo area have already finalized their plans.

"We're just meeting with family and having a steak dinner,” said Cody Wiley.

"Probably going to order some pizza, have a couple drinks,” Trevor Kingsley said of his planned get together with friends.

"We're going to go bowling and then we are just going to hang out and watch the ball d rop together,” said high school student Breanna Fredrick.

"I am going down to BGSU where I attend the university there with my girlfriend," Zack Glecki said. "And we're just going to have a good night I suppose."

Some enjoy lavish parties, while others prefer something a little more low key.

Downtown Toledo has plenty going on Sunday night. Many bars are charging a cover downtown, giving you entrance into their special parties.

The most expensive party is at the Renaissance Hotel, with general admission starting at $50, starting at 7 p.m. There is also options for VIP packages.

NINE in Hensville is hosting a five-course dinner with an after party, the dinner is sold out. However, the after party starts at 9:30 p.m., for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Fleetwood's, Ottawa Tavern, Manhattan's, Cilantro, and Our Brothers are all also hosting parties.

Other downtown bars are still celebrating despite not having an official party.

The new bar in the basement of the Berdan building, Tin Can, is offering extended hours, opening at noon.

But, the question is, is it worth it to pay extra to go out on New Year’s Eve?

"No, not really, but it is what it is unfortunately,” said Glecki.

Others, had the same opinion.

"I think that is a little ridiculous to pay that much to go to the bar,” said Wiley.

For the kids, and anyone who can't stay up until midnight, the Toledo Zoo is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve event at 11 a.m.

