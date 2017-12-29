Friend of K-100's Harvey Steele speaking out about importance of organ donation

A friend of radio-personality Harvey Steele, who died this week, is speaking out about the importance of organ donation.

Byron Clark suffered from congestive heart failure in October 2014.

He was given a device called an L-Vad that could help him survive while he was on the waitlist for a heart transplant.

He was waiting for a call, that he was aware might not come.

"June 23rd of 2016 I received a call, and I received my heart transplantation then,” said Byron. "You just can't put into words what you're doing for someone else. Like right now I can't put into words the gratefulness I have for my donor."

Harvey Steele and Byron grew a bond after sharing their stories with one another.

Harvey Steele had two liver transplants that extended his life by twenty years.

Byron was on Harvey's radio show multiple times and both of them have spent many hours volunteering with Life Connection.

They wanted to share how organ donations changed their lives.

"People just need to be educated. You never know when it could be your family or someone else close to you who goes through the same thing we've been through,” said Byron’s wife Debra.



Life Connection's mission is "Together we save and enhance lives through organ, eye, and tissue donations.

They have educational programs, donor family support, and more.

If you're interested in getting involved click here, or consider taking part in WTOL 11’s Green Chair event during National Donate Life Month in the spring.

