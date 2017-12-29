What to do if you see an animal suffering from neglect

Tragically, a dog froze to death in Toledo on Thursday because its owners didn't have the ability to care for it.

The question now is: How do we keep this from happening again?

Megan Brown, is a Humane Agent for the Toledo Area Humane Society who gets calls in from concerned citizens about animals that need help.

She was the one who responded on Thursday to a situation where it was too late for one pet.

Fortunately, another dog was retrieved from that home and taken for shelter.

Typically, Brown responds to around 20 - 25 calls per day. In cold weather, that number increases.

“We try and hit them all if we can, and if not all of them then the most important," said Brown. "So on a day like today, we prioritize all the cold weather calls. Anything, you know, reported abandoned, out in the freezing cold, tethered, no shelter.”

On Friday, there was a case where there were a number of cats living on a porch.

One appeared to be ill, so Brown took that one back to the Humane Society to be cared for.

She left information in case the owner does come back and worry about the missing pet.

Megan will return for the other cats left outside in this bitterly cold weather.

"While we're, you know, going from call to call we'll patrol a little bit. Obviously we always have our eye out for something. If we happen to see it, we definitely stop to take care of it, but most of it's responding to calls,” said Brown.

In the case of the dog who died on Thursday, Brown posted a notice on the door of the seemingly abandoned house to call her within 24 hours.

Another dog was inside.

The owner did not call.

Brown's next step was to go to the courthouse to get a search warrant.

Police then met Brown at the residence to gain access to the house and make sure everything was safe

At that point the owner did show up and take responsibility for the dog.

So what can you do if you suspect trouble with an animal?

"If you're concerned about a neighbor dog or a neighbor cat or, you know, any animal really, for that matter, just call. I mean, even if you're not sure, it's just better to call and be, you know, safe than sorry," said Brown.

If it is an issue of neglect or cruelty, call the Humane Society. If aggression or strays are the problem, call the police and ask for the dog warden.

Do not do both. Calling both places will result in a waste of time and resources that could go to another animal in need.

If you have an animal that you are not able to care for yourself, the Humane Society will arrange to come and get it from you.

Give them a call at 419-891-0705.

