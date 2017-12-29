What to do if you see an animal suffering from neglect

Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.More >>
West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Wauseon police reported Saturday their fire dog Blaze is missing.More >>
New Year’s Eve and 2018 are quickly approaching. Many around the Toledo area have already finalized their plans.More >>
Byron Clark suffered from congestive heart failure in October 2014 and had a heart transplant in 2016.
Harvey Steele had two liver transplants that extended his life by twenty years.More >>
Tragically, a dog froze to death in Toledo on Thursday because its owners didn't have the ability to care for it.
The question now is: How do we keep this from happening again?More >>
